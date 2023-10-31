231030-N-VM650-0073 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Varner IV simulates administering CPR during a medical drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 06:04 Photo ID: 8101187 VIRIN: 231030-N-VM650-1073 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett CPR Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Charles J Scudella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.