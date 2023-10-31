Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma [Image 2 of 3]

    Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and a member of the Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce, exchange business cards during a visit to MCAS Futenma on Nov. 1, 2023. The Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce visited MCAS Futenma to help fortify support for the Japan U.S. alliance and build insight into the mission and challenges faced by MCAS Futenma and the city of Ginowan; giving the Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to lend their knowledge and experience on establishing concrete working relationships between their own community and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 8101141
    VIRIN: 231101-M-FB282-1006
    Resolution: 5669x4091
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marines
    MCAS Futenma
    MCIPAC
    Partner Nation
    Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT