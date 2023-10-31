Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce Tours Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and a member of the Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce, exchange business cards during a visit to MCAS Futenma on Nov. 1, 2023. The Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce visited MCAS Futenma to help fortify support for the Japan U.S. alliance and build insight into the mission and challenges faced by MCAS Futenma and the city of Ginowan; giving the Iwakuni Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to lend their knowledge and experience on establishing concrete working relationships between their own community and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

