Christopher Eagan, a personal and professional development program advisor with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marine Corps Community Services, drives a tricycle while wearing fatal vision alcohol impairment goggles during the Red-Ribbon Week 2023 event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 30, 2023. Red-Ribbon Week highlights the importance of living a drug-free life and gives educators and other community leaders the opportunity to reinforce drug-free messages with students and children. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8100951
|VIRIN:
|231030-M-DL962-2951
|Resolution:
|7048x4701
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni kicks off Red Ribbon Week with an anti-drug proclamation [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT