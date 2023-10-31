Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni kicks off Red Ribbon Week with an anti-drug proclamation

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Christopher Eagan, a personal and professional development program advisor with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marine Corps Community Services, tries on “fatal vision” alcohol impairment goggles during the Red-Ribbon Week 2023 event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 30, 2023. Red-Ribbon Week highlights the importance of living a drug-free life and gives educators and other community leaders the opportunity to reinforce drug-free messages with students and children. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni kicks off Red Ribbon Week with an anti-drug proclamation [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

