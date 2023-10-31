231023-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) ride in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations with USS Sterett (DDG 104). Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 23:05 Photo ID: 8100892 VIRIN: 231023-N-NO250-1001 Resolution: 2171x1442 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Boat Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.