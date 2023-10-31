Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.23.2023

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231023-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) ride in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations with USS Sterett (DDG 104). Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 23:05
    Photo ID: 8100892
    VIRIN: 231023-N-NO250-1001
    Resolution: 2171x1442
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wpl
    small boats operations

