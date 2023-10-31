USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit

MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) Lt. j.g. Travis Seger, left, from Victoria, Texas, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shakuryor Peoples, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, spray down the anchor chain in the forecastle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

