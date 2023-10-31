Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit [Image 17 of 19]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Gonzalez, from Voca, Texas, speaks through a sound-powered telephone from the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit, Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 23:14
    Photo ID: 8100841
    VIRIN: 231101-N-EC000-1075
    Resolution: 3939x2626
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Manila

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Manila
    Philippines
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership

