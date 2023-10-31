Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit [Image 15 of 19]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit

    PHILIPPINES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) Lt. j.g. Travis Seger, from Victoria, Texas, sprays down the anchor chain in the forecastle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 23:14
    Photo ID: 8100835
    VIRIN: 231101-N-RQ159-1050
    Resolution: 2795x1844
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit [Image 19 of 19], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

