USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit

MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Alden Buckles, left, from Needles, California, and Airman Kristopher Harris, from New York, fold the ensign on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

