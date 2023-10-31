USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit

MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Warren Zosa, from Catbalogan, Philippines, conducts check-in with Vessel Traffic Management Service Manila in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit, Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

