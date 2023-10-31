MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) Sailors observe as a barge is pulled away from the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8100828
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-OE145-1211
|Resolution:
|7223x4821
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit [Image 19 of 19], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
