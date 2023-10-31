MANILA BAY, Philippines (Nov. 1, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Manila Bay, Philippines, following a routine port visit Nov. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 23:14 Photo ID: 8100827 VIRIN: 231101-N-SO660-1056 Resolution: 3492x2324 Size: 1.15 MB Location: MANILA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Manila after a routine port visit [Image 19 of 19], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.