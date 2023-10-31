Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel present a maile lei to a merchant tanker Stena Impeccable crewmember on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. The Maile leis were presented as a gesture of gratitude and blessing for supporting the defueling process of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:25 Photo ID: 8100766 VIRIN: 231101-M-BI564-1050 Resolution: 6224x4672 Size: 3.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Merchant Tankers to Defuel Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.