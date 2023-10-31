Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merchant Tankers to Defuel Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) personnel present a maile lei to a merchant tanker Stena Impeccable crewmember on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. The Maile leis were presented as a gesture of gratitude and blessing for supporting the defueling process of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    TAGS

    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    Stena Impeccable

