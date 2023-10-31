4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023

1st Lt. Philip Posner, a Best Ranger Competition competitor with 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, loads a magazine clip with ammunition before a M4 Carbine rifle qualification test at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. Soldiers performed four iterations of qualification testing during this event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|11.01.2023
|11.01.2023 21:09
|8100765
|231101-A-JG199-6546
|6720x4480
|20.47 MB
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|1
|0
