Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Trevor Engle, a best ranger Competition competitor with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls a sled during a marksmanship event at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. Winners of the three competitions are eligible to go on to compete in the Army Best Ranger, Best Sapper, and Best Medic Competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:08
    Photo ID: 8100764
    VIRIN: 231101-A-JG199-4402
    Resolution: 4872x3674
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weapons Qualification
    competition
    Mountain Post
    Ivy Division
    Steadfast and Loyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT