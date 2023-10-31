1st Lt. Trevor Engle, a best ranger Competition competitor with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls a sled during a marksmanship event at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. Winners of the three competitions are eligible to go on to compete in the Army Best Ranger, Best Sapper, and Best Medic Competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:08 Photo ID: 8100764 VIRIN: 231101-A-JG199-4402 Resolution: 4872x3674 Size: 3.04 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.