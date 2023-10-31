4th Infantry Division Soldiers competing in the Best Ranger Competition drag weighted sleds through the snow at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. Soldiers are tested on a variety of combat skills in the Best Ranger, Best Sapper, and Best Medic competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8100763
|VIRIN:
|231101-A-JG199-1357
|Resolution:
|6529x4353
|Size:
|15.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT