Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Robert Allen, a best ranger competition competitor with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, aims a M4 Carbine rifle down range during a weapons qualification test at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. Elite Soldiers from across the Ivy Division stepped up to compete in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:06
    Photo ID: 8100761
    VIRIN: 231101-A-JG199-2857
    Resolution: 6505x4337
    Size: 16.05 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023
    4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weapons Qualification
    competition
    Mountain Post
    Ivy Division
    Steadfast and Loyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT