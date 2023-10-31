4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023

Sgt. Robert Allen, a best ranger competition competitor with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, aims a M4 Carbine rifle down range during a weapons qualification test at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. Elite Soldiers from across the Ivy Division stepped up to compete in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

