Soldiers participating in 4th Infantry Division’s Best Ranger, Best Sapper, and Best Medic Competitions carry water jugs in a timed marksmanship event at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023. The competitors accomplished multiple strength obstacles prior to completing shooting iterations with M4 Carbine rifles down range. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:01 Photo ID: 8100760 VIRIN: 231101-A-JG199-1337 Resolution: 5626x4019 Size: 12.31 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4ID Soldiers shoot for success at Best Ranger, Best Sapper, Best Medic Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.