Cabo Israel Alain Dos Santos Luz, Brazilian Army parachutist, is a participant of Southern Vanguard 24 alongside U.S. Army Soldiers during airborne operations in various locations throughout Brazil. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard Graphic by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 20:27
|Photo ID:
|8100725
|VIRIN:
|231101-A-YI636-8372
|Resolution:
|864x576
|Size:
|155.61 KB
|Location:
|MACAPA, BR
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Southern Vanguard 24, by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT