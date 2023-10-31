Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Southern Vanguard 24

    Faces of Southern Vanguard 24

    MACAPA, BRAZIL

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    U.S. Army South

    Cabo Israel Alain Dos Santos Luz, Brazilian Army parachutist, is a participant of Southern Vanguard 24 alongside U.S. Army Soldiers during airborne operations in various locations throughout Brazil. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard Graphic by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

