Air Force 1st Lt. Kassady Huffman and Navy Ensign Danielle Reinwald compete for the tip off during the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 1, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8100719
|VIRIN:
|231101-D-DB155-1402
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
