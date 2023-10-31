OSHA Members Visit the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, greets Occupational Safety and Health Administration members at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Staff Sgt. Randall E. Corpuz)

