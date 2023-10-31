Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani [Image 13 of 18]

    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    A Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook performs aerial fire suppression water bucket drops on the Island of Oahu in Mililani to assist the fight of wildfires, Mililani, Hawaii, November 01, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 8100697
    VIRIN: 231101-Z-IX631-3015
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 13.52 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani
    Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT