A Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook performs aerial fire suppression water bucket drops on the Island of Oahu in Mililani to assist the fight of wildfires, Mililani, Hawaii, November 01, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8100693
|VIRIN:
|231101-Z-IX631-3008
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|18.77 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard provides aerial fire suppression for wild fire in Mililani [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS
