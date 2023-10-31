Domestic Violence Awareness month supporters stand in purple shirts outside of the 355th Wing building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2023. The color purple symbolized peace, courage, survival, honor, and a dedication to ending violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 19:52 Photo ID: 8100684 VIRIN: 231027-F-VP642-1007 Resolution: 4027x3112 Size: 1.28 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month- Break the Silence, by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.