Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG chapel undergoing upgrades inside and out

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A six-month long project to repair some damage that happened to the foundation of the Halo Chapel at U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground is coming to an end. Wanting to eventually have more shade in the area, several trees have also been planted along the front and side grounds of the chapel as part of an unrelated beautification project.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG chapel undergoing upgrades inside and out, by James Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

