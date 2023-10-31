A six-month long project to repair some damage that happened to the foundation of the Halo Chapel at U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground is coming to an end. Wanting to eventually have more shade in the area, several trees have also been planted along the front and side grounds of the chapel as part of an unrelated beautification project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 18:22 Photo ID: 8100583 VIRIN: 231026-O-PB483-5862 Resolution: 3357x2226 Size: 2.04 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YPG chapel undergoing upgrades inside and out, by James Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.