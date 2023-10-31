Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th ARS conducts training exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    6th ARS conducts training exercise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, approaches to receive fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis AFB, California, Oct. 26, 2023. Airmen from Travis AFB participated in a joint air interoperability exercise designed to maintain readiness and evaluate employment capabilities in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 8100558
    VIRIN: 231026-F-YT028-1290
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARS conducts training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise
    6th ARS conducts training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    KC-10 Extender
    Exercise
    Training
    Air Refuel
    6 ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT