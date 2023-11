6th ARS conducts training exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-35A assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, approaches to receive fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis AFB, California, Oct. 26, 2023. Airmen from Travis AFB participated in a joint air interoperability exercise designed to maintain readiness and evaluate employment capabilities in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

