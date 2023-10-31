6th ARS conducts training exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keaton Key, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, and Senior Airman Kaitlyn Russell, 6th ARS KC-10 flight engineer, conduct pre-flight checks during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 26, 2023. Airmen from Travis AFB participated in a joint air interoperability exercise designed to maintain readiness and evaluate capabilities in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

