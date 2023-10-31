U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlyn Russell, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender flight engineer, conducts pre-flight checks during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 26, 2023. Airmen from Travis AFB participated in a joint air interoperability exercise designed to maintain readiness and evaluate capabilities in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8100550
|VIRIN:
|231026-F-YT028-1070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARS conducts training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
