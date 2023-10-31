U.S. Army Sgt. Enrique Lozano, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, conducts a pull-up during the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 on May 21, 2023, at A.P. Hill, Virginia. The Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual competition held by the 55th Signal Company. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 8100395 VIRIN: 230521-A-GG328-1002 Resolution: 6062x3680 Size: 1.77 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.