    Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Enrique Lozano, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, conducts a pull-up during the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 on May 21, 2023, at A.P. Hill, Virginia. The Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual competition held by the 55th Signal Company. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BestComcam2023

