    Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Sgt. RJ Koreis and Spc. Mark Tellgren, both assigned to the 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion, conduct sit-ups during “The Hildy” as part of the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 on May 21, 2023, at A.P. Hill, Virginia. The Hildy consisted of 100 medicine ball throws, 100 sit-ups, 100 pull-ups, 100 kettle bell squat/shoulder press and a one-mile run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:31
    Photo ID: 8100363
    VIRIN: 230521-A-GG328-1001
    Resolution: 5616x3563
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BestComcam2023

