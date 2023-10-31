U.S. Army Sgt. RJ Koreis and Spc. Mark Tellgren, both assigned to the 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion, conduct sit-ups during “The Hildy” as part of the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 on May 21, 2023, at A.P. Hill, Virginia. The Hildy consisted of 100 medicine ball throws, 100 sit-ups, 100 pull-ups, 100 kettle bell squat/shoulder press and a one-mile run. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley