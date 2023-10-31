Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Harper Promotion Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Col. Harper Promotion Ceremony

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Col. Michele Harper, Master Army Aviator, State Army Aviation Officer, Domestic Operations, of Matthew, NC stands prominent during her promotion ceremony at the Joint Forces Headquarters, Raleigh, N.C., December 1, 2018. A promotion ceremony is held to award those that have demonstrated leadership potential and dedicated service to the United States Army. (North Carolina National Guard photo by Sgt. Wayne Becton)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2018
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 8100348
    VIRIN: 181201-Z-GM460-2005
    Resolution: 4016x6000
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    North Carolina National Guard
    Joint Force Headquarters
    Col. Harper Promotion Ceremony

