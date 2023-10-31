Col. Harper Promotion Ceremony

North Carolina National Guard Col. Michele Harper, Master Army Aviator, State Army Aviation Officer, Domestic Operations, of Matthew, NC stands prominent during her promotion ceremony at the Joint Forces Headquarters, Raleigh, N.C., December 1, 2018. A promotion ceremony is held to award those that have demonstrated leadership potential and dedicated service to the United States Army. (North Carolina National Guard photo by Sgt. Wayne Becton)

