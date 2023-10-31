Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG (A) Soldiers Hone CBRN Skills at Dugway [Image 11 of 12]

    5th SFG (A) Soldiers Hone CBRN Skills at Dugway

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Brown 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Soldier with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts biological warfare agent (BWA) sampling and identification during 1st Special Forces Command External Evaluation on Oct. 25, 2023, at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. During the exercise, the detachment is evaluated on its technical and tactical skill sets needed to deploy in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Brown.)(Photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 8100333
    VIRIN: 231025-A-WF586-1006
    Resolution: 640x450
    Size: 75.56 KB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG (A) Soldiers Hone CBRN Skills at Dugway [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Thomas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    CBRN
    5th Special Forces Group
    Green Beret
    Dugway Proving Grounds
    CRBRN Defense
    Utah military training

