A Soldier with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts biological warfare agent (BWA) sampling and identification during 1st Special Forces Command External Evaluation on Oct. 25, 2023, at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. During the exercise, the detachment is evaluated on its technical and tactical skill sets needed to deploy in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Brown.)(Photo has been altered for security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 8100333 VIRIN: 231025-A-WF586-1006 Resolution: 640x450 Size: 75.56 KB Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th SFG (A) Soldiers Hone CBRN Skills at Dugway [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Thomas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.