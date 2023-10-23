5th SFG (A) Soldiers Hone CBRN Skills at Dugway

A Soldier with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts biological warfare agent (BWA) sampling during 1st Special Forces Command External Evaluation on Oct. 25, 2023, at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. The exercise evaluates the detachment’s technical and tactical skill sets needed to deploy in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gitzai Diaz Osorio.)(Photo has been altered for security purposes.)

