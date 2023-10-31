5th SFG (A) Soldiers Hone CBRN Skills at Dugway

A Soldier with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts initial entry operations during 1st Special Forces Command External Evaluation on Oct. 25, 2023, at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. During the exercise, the detachment is evaluated on its technical and tactical skill sets needed to deploy in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gitzai Diaz Osorio.)(Photo has been altered for security purposes.)

