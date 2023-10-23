A recruit decorates a brick at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
This work, Recruits Decorate Brick At Recruit Training Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
