Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command [Image 6 of 11]

    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits march at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8100129
    VIRIN: 231031-N-KL637-1029
    Resolution: 6676x4769
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits March At Recruit Training Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits Decorate Brick At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits Decorate Brick At Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March At Recruit Training Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruits
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT