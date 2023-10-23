A recruit road guard waits to control traffic at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 8100124 VIRIN: 231031-N-KL637-1007 Resolution: 5504x7706 Size: 2.28 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruits March At Recruit Training Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.