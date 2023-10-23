21st TSC, 839th Transportation Battalion and “Rakkasans” project power through the Port of Livorno

Soldiers from the 386th Movement Control Team, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Soldiers and civilians from 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade work with Italian contractors to load vehicles and equipment delivered by the MV Cape Wrath at the Port of Livorno, Italy, Oct. 31, 2023. The reception and staging of more than 450 pieces of equipment, including Humvees, palletized loading systems and light trucks was the largest U.S. port operation in Livorno in more than five years.

