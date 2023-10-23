Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC, 839th Transportation Battalion and “Rakkasans” project power through the Port of Livorno

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Eleanor Prohaska 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 386th Movement Control Team, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Soldiers and civilians from 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade work with Italian contractors to load vehicles and equipment delivered by the MV Cape Wrath at the Port of Livorno, Italy, Oct. 31, 2023. The reception and staging of more than 450 pieces of equipment, including Humvees, palletized loading systems and light trucks was the largest U.S. port operation in Livorno in more than five years.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 14:54
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    This work, 21st TSC, 839th Transportation Battalion and “Rakkasans” project power through the Port of Livorno, by Eleanor Prohaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC, 839th Transportation Battalion and &ldquo;Rakkasans&rdquo; project power through the Port of Livorno

    21st TSC
    Team 21
    USAREUR-AF
    StongerTogether

