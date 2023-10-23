Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Nathan Armstrong, assigned to the the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 24, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

