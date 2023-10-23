Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance [Image 13 of 17]

    Maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Nathan Armstrong, assigned to the the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 24, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 8100106
    VIRIN: 231024-N-SK336-1073
    Resolution: 4766x3404
    Size: 844.62 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    SK336
    IsraelSupport

