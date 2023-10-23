U.S. Army Sgt. Darby Mitchell, a horizontal construction engineer team leader with 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, oversees a bulldozer flattening the ground at a community shooting range project outside of Orzysz, Poland, Nov. 1, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 13:15 Photo ID: 8099887 VIRIN: 231101-Z-YU904-1021 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.39 MB Location: ORZYSZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Marne engineers assist Polish community with construction project [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.