    Honor moments

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Catelyn Mitchell, 96th Dental Squadron, stands ready to begin a full-honors funeral demonstration during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Oct. 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    honor guard
    eglin
    graduation
    funeral
    96th

