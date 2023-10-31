Honor moments

Senior Airman Catelyn Mitchell, 96th Dental Squadron, stands ready to begin a full-honors funeral demonstration during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Oct. 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force

