Firing party members stand ready to begin a full-honors funeral demonstration during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Oct. 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8099885
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-OC707-5003
|Resolution:
|3000x2013
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honor moments [Image 5 of 5], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT