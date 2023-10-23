Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor moments [Image 4 of 5]

    Honor moments

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Firing party members stand ready to begin a full-honors funeral demonstration during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Oct. 27 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 13:15
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor moments [Image 5 of 5], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

