Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC [Image 56 of 56]

    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Guatemalan Vicealmirante Juan Carlos Pineda Ruiz, Military and Naval Attache of Guatemala, Coronel de Infantería DEM SergioIram Brol Palacios, Incoming Chief of Delegation to the IADB and other distinguished guests for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished guests conducted an office call with IADC leadership, received an institutional briefing and toured the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 12:51
    Photo ID: 8099849
    VIRIN: 231016-F-VO743-1055
    Resolution: 5551x3121
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC [Image 56 of 56], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC
    Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    IADB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT