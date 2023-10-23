Guatemalan Incoming Chief of Delagation Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Guatemalan Vicealmirante Juan Carlos Pineda Ruiz, Military and Naval Attache of Guatemala, Coronel de Infantería DEM SergioIram Brol Palacios, Incoming Chief of Delegation to the IADB and other distinguished guests for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished guests conducted an office call with IADC leadership, received an institutional briefing and toured the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

