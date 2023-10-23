Chief Legalman Tabitha Arellano, center left, and Personnel Specialist First Class Jasmine Jones, both attached to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct a dress blues inspection aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Oct. 27, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8099644
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-GV721-1032
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
