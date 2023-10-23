Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Caracci 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Chief Legalman Tabitha Arellano, attached to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conducts a dress blues inspection aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Oct. 27, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)

