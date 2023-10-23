USS Essex In-Port Operations

Personnel Specialist First Class Jasmine Jones, attached to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), takes notes during a dress blues inspection aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Oct. 27, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)

