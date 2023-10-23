Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area [Image 9 of 11]

    2023 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Anti-aircraft Gun or "Duster" is shown at Equipment Park at Fort McCoy, Wis., Oct 31, 2023. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

