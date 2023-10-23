USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet

231018-N-AL206-1113 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), show the pilot of an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the chocks and chains prior to take off during routine operations, Oct. 18, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

