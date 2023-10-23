USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet

231018-N-AL206-1087 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems (Mechanical) Fireman Amos Littrell, from Bonne-Terre, Missouri, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), shows the pilot of an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, a fuel sample during routine flight quarters, Oct. 18, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA